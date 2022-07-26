Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $619,000 Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.68% of Core Molding Technologies worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $230,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 94 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,164. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $88.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

