Windsor Group LTD Acquires Shares of 5,030 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

