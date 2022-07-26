Windsor Group LTD Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

