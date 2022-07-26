Windsor Group LTD Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

