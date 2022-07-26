Windsor Group LTD Invests $254,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 159,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 68,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.20.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

