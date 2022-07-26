Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 955,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,000.
Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $12,488,000.
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACABU remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10.
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.
