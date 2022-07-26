WOO Network (WOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $178.15 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $178.15 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,914.15 or 0.99984310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003497 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,928,270 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

