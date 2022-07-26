YooShi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $505,975.00 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, YooShi has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $38.70 million and approximately $505,975.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017416 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031778 BTC.
