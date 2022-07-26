Zano (ZANO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,127.00

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Zano has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $43,127.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,962.09 or 1.00127067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00206882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00228279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00110981 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00050877 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,297,782 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,282 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.