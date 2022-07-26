ZEON Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $63.96 million and $217,942.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,135.96 or 1.00012888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00126810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

