Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $128,098.57 and approximately $15,604.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003551 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00125537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.