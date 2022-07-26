Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $14.30 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of MGP Ingredients worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

MGPI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $317,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,473,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $317,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,776 shares in the company, valued at $36,473,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,183. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

