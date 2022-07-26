Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $26.62 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.59. 20,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $331.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

