Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $34.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,799.99. 3,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,972.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,173.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.