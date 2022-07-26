Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $6.26 on Tuesday, reaching $151.23. 73,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,534. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.54.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

