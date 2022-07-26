Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,301. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

