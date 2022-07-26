Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 3.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $79,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8,857.7% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 271,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,272,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,189 shares of company stock worth $2,859,535. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.