119,872 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

