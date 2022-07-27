125,000 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. Weyerhaeuser makes up 2.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.