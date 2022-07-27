127,582 Shares in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Purchased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 127,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 81,041 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.