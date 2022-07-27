13,744 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

