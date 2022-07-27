1,649 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average is $169.31. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.