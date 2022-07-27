26,645 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

