2,710 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

