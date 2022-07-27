289,485 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 289,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 286,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,672. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

