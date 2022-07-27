3,196 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,196 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,798. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.