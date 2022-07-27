3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.69.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Insider Activity

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.