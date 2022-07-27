3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.30-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%)-(0.5%) to ~$34.47-35.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.46 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $138.17. The company had a trading volume of 115,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $148.15. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,535,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 3M by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 349,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,975,000 after purchasing an additional 85,755 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

