48,000 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Shutterstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after buying an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 575,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,577,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after buying an additional 55,759 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 52.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,719,000 after buying an additional 121,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 297,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,993,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Trading Down 7.9 %

SSTK opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

