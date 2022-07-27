4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in July

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

4imprint Group stock remained flat at $40.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,800 ($57.83) in a research note on Monday.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

