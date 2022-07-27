7,267 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.