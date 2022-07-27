8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,227.67

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $143,227.67 and approximately $154,486.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002306 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000188 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.