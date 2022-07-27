a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for a.k.a. Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

AKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 4.5 %

AKA stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Summit Partners L P raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after buying an additional 1,786,173 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

