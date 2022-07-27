A. O. Smith Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AOS opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

