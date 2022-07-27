Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Aaron’s Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,995. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
