Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,995. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.