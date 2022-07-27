Aavegotchi Trading Up 1.4% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00005864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,877.36 or 0.99967174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00128058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,357,797 coins and its circulating supply is 47,593,633 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

