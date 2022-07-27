Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,014,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,086,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 986,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $116,731,000 after buying an additional 128,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

