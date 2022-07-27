AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
