AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.69.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

