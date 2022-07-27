Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.8% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.67. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.31 and a 200 day moving average of $377.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

