Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT remained flat at $24.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,793,365 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

