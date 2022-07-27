Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

