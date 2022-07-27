Absolute Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 80,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 684,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

ITW stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average of $207.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

