Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
