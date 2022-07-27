Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

