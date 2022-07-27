adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €220.00 ($224.49) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($290.82) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at €169.72 ($173.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €172.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €200.60. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

