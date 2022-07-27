Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59.

