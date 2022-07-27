Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

