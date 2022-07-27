Adviser Investments LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,509,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,777 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

