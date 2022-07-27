Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $492.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.08 and a 200-day moving average of $438.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

