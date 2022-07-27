Adviser Investments LLC Takes $141,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,500.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 46,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,500.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

SOFI opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

