Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $133.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,853 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $133,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. 657,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

